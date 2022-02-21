A coalition of more than 40 activist and civil rights groups has petitioned the Washington State Criminal Justice Training Commission (CJTC), seeking to ensure it vigorously applies new standards that significantly expand circumstances when troubled police officers can lose their badges.

The coalition, led by the American Civil Liberties Union of Washington, wants to make sure that the commission understands that new standards outlined in Senate Bill 5051, which took effect July 25, can and should be retroactively applied to significant cases of misconduct that occurred before that date.



The measure, passed by the Washington Legislature last year, accomplished a number of goals, including expanding the size of the commission and the scope of its responsibilities. It greatly expanded the grounds for denial, revocation or suspension of an officer’s certification.

The letter was written in response to concerns “that an internal decision may have been made to limit the application” of the new standards only to conduct that occurred after the July 25 implementation date, the letter said.

“The conduct of the 10,000+ law enforcement officers under the CJTC’s authority is relevant to their fitness for duty — yesterday, today and tomorrow,” the group wrote in the Feb. 14 letter addressed to CJTC Director Monica Alexander. “The CJTC cannot fulfill its mission to ‘promote the public trust and confidence in every aspect of the criminal justice system’ while there are persons in the ranks with serious misconduct beyond the reach of the commission.”

Authors of the measure, and police accountability experts at the ACLU who worked to ensure its passage, say the measure contains no such limiting language and that its intent was to arm the commission with significantly expanded powers to revoke the certification of rogue or unscrupulous officers “regardless of when these offenses were committed or adjudicated.”

The measure expanded the membership of the commission to include people whose lives have been affected by police violence or misconduct. It also requires an agency conduct background checks on any officer it hires, whether just out of the academy or on a lateral transfer from another agency.

The measure also includes new discretionary language, giving the commission the option to revoke or suspend an officer’s certification in circumstances that, before the law’s implementation, would not have resulted in sanctions. That includes instances in which an officer’s agency found they had used excessive force, cases of racial discrimination and instances in which officer conduct was criminal, regardless of whether there was a conviction in a court of law.

“This is about someone’s license and their suitability to be a police officer,” said Enoka Herat, the attorney overseeing police practices and immigration at the ACLU of Washington. “When misconduct occurred should not impact that. There are cases where someone’s conduct before July 25 where this law should be applied.”

Alexander said the commission will discuss the issue at its meeting Wednesday.

She declined to predict the outcome of the discussion or offer her opinion on the letter before that meeting, but acknowledged that there had been “a lot of conversation” about the intent of the new legislation and whether its provisions should be applied retroactively.

She said there are concerns about revisiting older misconduct cases to apply the new, significantly more expansive provisions for decertification. “We have to ask ourselves what is fair and what is the moral thing to do,” Alexander said.

The legislation was written by state Sen. Jamie Pedersen, D-Seattle, and Anne Levinson, a former judge and longtime police accountability advocate, who said the measure contains no limiting language that would preclude its application to misconduct that occurred before its implementation. Indeed, she said that was part of its intent.

“It allows the commission to consider in certain circumstances events that occurred before July 25,” Levinson said. “Its intent is to significantly strengthen accountability statewide. It was with intentionality the commission has been given this discretion.”

The letter outlines several recent examples of officer behavior that occurred before July 25 that could be reviewed by the commission for sanctions, including the case of Kent Assistant Police Chief Derek Kammerzell, who was disciplined but not fired in 2020 for posting Nazi rank insignia on his office door, joking about the Holocaust and adopting the Nazi title of “obergruppenfuhrer”; and Pierce County Sheriff Ed Troyer, who has been charged and is pending trial for allegedly filing a false report after calling 911 on a Black newspaper delivery person in January 2021.

However, Levinson and Pedersen, the measure’s sponsor, said there are obviously limits to the extent the commission should review past bad behavior: It should be fairly recent or significant, or be part of a pattern that calls into question the officer’s suitability to carry a gun and badge.

“We did not intend to make the CJTC into a truth and reconciliation commission and go back through the past 75 years of history to address every instance of police misconduct,” Pedersen said. “The key question we want them to ask is whether this individual’s continued presence as a law enforcement officer undermines public confidence in the system as a whole.”