The city of Poulsbo and its police department will pay $2 million to settle a civil-rights lawsuit filed last year by the family of Stonechild Chiefstick, according to attorneys. Officers shot Chiefstick, 39, at a park during the city’s 2019 Independence Day celebration.

Officers shot the father of six in the head in front of hundreds of witnesses attending a celebration and fireworks display at the city’s Muriel Iverson Williams Waterfront Park on July 3, 2019. The lawsuit, relying on video and audio recordings and witness statements, alleged Officer Craig Keller shot Chiefstick just 12 seconds after arriving to investigate complaints that Chiefstick had threatened someone with a screwdriver.

The lawsuit, filed last year by Seattle attorney Gabriel Galanda, alleged that the Poulsbo Police Department had been lax in its de-escalation training and that Keller, in particular, was prone to unnecessary uses of force.

The lawsuit alleges negligence, racist policing and excessive force by the department and the officers involved.

The lawsuit says Keller was responsible for 20% of the 20-person department’s reportable uses of force. According to the department’s annual report, it noted 23 incidents of reportable force in 2019, including the Chiefstick shooting.

Chiefstick was a member of the Chippewa Cree Tribe of the Rocky Boy’s Reservation in Montana from his father’s side, and his mother is a Cowichan from Duncan, British Columbia. Galanda said Chiefstick was raised in Seattle and attended Beacon Hill Elementary and Rainier Beach High School. He has kinship ties to the Suquamish Tribe, and he lived for many years at Suquamish.

“This settlement is part of accountability. It sends a message across this county that law enforcement must prioritize the preservation of life,” said Trishandra Pickup, a Suquamish tribal member and mother to four of Chiefstick’s children. “It also says that Stoney’s life stood for something and that all Indigenous lives matter.”

Prosecutors reviewed the shooting and declined to file criminal charges. An autopsy showed that Chiefstick was under the influence of alcohol and methamphetamine at the time of the shooting.

The case had become one of several cited by police reform advocates to convince the Washington Legislature to tighten laws regarding when and how police can use force and emphasizing de-escalation training for officers.