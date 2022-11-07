Sunnyside, Yakima County, police Chief Albert Escalera has been fired, and a commander on the force has been placed on leave pending an internal investigation, City Manager Elizabeth Alba said in a Monday news release.

Alba cited increasing crime, officer-involved shootings and reports of misconduct from within the department as reasons for firing Escalera, who served as chief for the past eight years.

“I have not come to this decision lightly, but ultimately believe my decision best serves the interests of the police department, the city as a whole, and the community of Sunnyside,” Alba wrote.

Alba said trust and cohesion between herself and the police chief were lacking.

“I have therefore concluded that both the city and the community will benefit from a change in leadership as we look to the future,” she wrote.

Escalera could not immediately be reached for comment.

Police Sgt. Robert Laymen has been appointed interim chief until a permanent replacement is found, the release said. Meanwhile, Cmdr. Scott Bailey has been placed on administrative leave pending an investigation into alleged misconduct.

Advertising

Alba said Bailey’s leave is not disciplinary in nature and should not be construed as any adverse findings against him at this time.

Sgt. Johnnie Gusby has been appointed to serve as interim commander until the investigation is complete, the release said.

Alba said in the release that the city would not comment further about these developments at this time.