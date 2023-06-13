The grass that had been trampled into dust by the time a large encampment was removed from City Hall Park two summers ago has grown back to a lush green, and pretty little lights are strung among the trees.

The fencing that protected this pocket of downtown green space on the south side of the King County Courthouse is finally coming down — a demonstrable first step in Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell’s Downtown Activation Plan, which aims to increase policing and treatment around public drug use while also luring people downtown by making the city’s core more attractive for businesses and consumers.

An all-day celebration of City Hall Park’s reopening is happening Tuesday, with speeches, buskers, food trucks and other entertainment kicking off a slate of concerts, art installations and other social events scheduled through the end of the year.

The day’s itinerary will begin at 10 a.m. with a Native land acknowledgment, performance and art presentation, followed by remarks from Harrell, Seattle Parks and Recreation Superintendent AJ Diaz and King County Superior Court Presiding Judge Patrick Oishi, among others.

The park was closed nearly two years ago, in August 2021, after a fatal stabbing, a string of violent assaults and complaints about illegal activity. Seattle police responded to the park 100 times over 10 weeks that spring.

An attempted rape in the women’s restroom just inside the courthouse’s Fourth Avenue entrance also prompted several court employees to quit their jobs, and some jurors refused to serve because of safety concerns specifically tied to City Hall Park and the encampment that had sprung up there.

Advertising

At one point, the city and county were negotiating a land swap that would transfer the park to King County in exchange for 13 noncontiguous parcels around the city. But Harrell and King County Executive Dow Constantine reversed course, doubling back on former Mayor Jenny Durkan’s decision to go through with the swap. In October, Harrell proposed spending $2.8 million over two years to revitalize the park and surrounding area — a figure eventually reduced to $1.3 million.

County property records show that City Hall Park sits on 0.56 acres, bordered by Third and Fourth Avenues to the west and east, and Dilling Way to the south. It was a battleground during the short-lived Battle of Seattle, led by Chief Leschi in 1856, and was later used to drill ground troops during World War II, according to Seattle Parks and Recreation’s website.

A pair of park rangers will patrol the park as part of Harrell’s plan to expand the park ranger program from two employees to 28, said Jamie Housen, a mayoral spokesperson. The rangers will be able to quickly summon Seattle police officers if needed and contact social workers if people attempt to pitch tents in the park, he said.

Housen said Harrell believes getting more people on downtown streets is part of the city’s holistic public safety strategy.

“I think it’s a positive indicator and a symbol of the progress we’ve made,” Housen said of City Hall Park’s reopening. “This is really an opportunity to bring people downtown and enjoy some of the green space that otherwise hasn’t been available.”

Prefontaine Plaza, a gathering place where people drink and smoke across Third Avenue from the park, will be fenced off.

Advertising

“In the long term, we want to repair and rehab that fountain” as part of a plan to make both sides of Third “a more welcoming space,” Housen said.

City Hall Park’s reopening comes two days before the courthouse’s Third Avenue entrance is scheduled to reopen after a spate of safety concerns and violent incidents — including an unprovoked assault on an attorney and bus driver — shuttered the doors in winter 2019. Since then, court visitors have used the smaller Fourth Avenue entrance while county employees have been able to access the courthouse through a tunnel from nearby county buildings and the Goat Hill parking garage on Fifth Avenue.

The Third Avenue entrance was originally only going to be closed for about a month. But the COVID-19 pandemic drastically reduced the number of daily courthouse visitors, and protesters smashed street-level windows and glass-paned doors during summer 2020 racial justice protests, leading the county to keep the entrance boarded up while officials worked to hire more security screeners.

Information from The Seattle Times’ archives is included in this story.