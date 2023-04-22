A 13-year-old boy was injured in a drive-by shooting Saturday evening in Edmonds, police say and officers are searching for a suspect.

The boy was taken to Harborview Medical Center. The boy is stable, according to police.

Police say they are looking for a man wearing a black hoodie, black sweatpants and a mask. The suspect vehicle is a white, older two-door Chevy Colorado pickup with white lettering on the front windshield. Anyone who sees the vehicle is asked not to approach it and to call 911.

The shooting happened near the 209th block of 76th Avenue. An apartment building was struck, but nobody else was injured.

There is a heavy police presence and road closures in the area.