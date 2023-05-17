Three people, including one child who is in critical condition, were injured during a crash in the departures drive of Seattle-Tacoma International Airport Wednesday afternoon.

The child is a girl under the age of 5, according to a Harborview Medical Center spokesperson.

The other two people had serious injuries, according to the Port of Seattle, and were taken to area hospitals. Their conditions could not be confirmed Wednesday evening.

The collision on the upper departures drive appeared to be “an unintentional act,” the airport posted on Twitter. A vehicle accelerated onto the sidewalk and struck the three people, said airport spokesperson Perry Cooper. The driver is cooperating with police and no arrests have been made, Cooper said.

The departures drive was initially closed after the crash. The drive reopened shortly after 5 p.m. and all doors to the terminal were open, but a small part of the sidewalk with debris was closed.

The Port of Seattle Police is asking anyone who witnessed the crash contact 206-787-5401.