A child around 12 years old was killed Tuesday evening by a driver who may have been under the influence of alcohol, according to Kent police.

The child was hit around 7 p.m. at 132nd Avenue Southeast and Southeast 230th Street. A passerby began CPR and medics took over after arriving within minutes, but the child did not survive.

The suspect, a 19-year-old Kent man, was nearby and taken into custody for investigation of vehicular homicide, police said. Police said “there are indications that alcohol may have played a role in the collision.”

Anyone with more information is asked to contact Kent police at 253-856-5808, send an email to KPDTipLine@kentwa.gov, or call 911 if the information is time sensitive.