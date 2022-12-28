CHELAN COUNTY — Chelan County PUD increased security measures around its service area to avoid a similar fate as four vandalized Western Washington substations that subsequently cut off power to more than 14,000 customers Christmas Day.

As of Wednesday, there were no attacks on Chelan County’s electrical grid, wrote PUD spokesperson Neil Neroutsos in an email — however, the utility district coordinates with other utilities and local law enforcement throughout the year as a proactive measure. After the Dec. 3 attack on two North Carolina substations that left 40,000 customers without power, the PUD ramped up its security presence, Neroutsos added.

“We hold regular briefings with critical system operators to promote coordination and greater situational awareness,” Neroutsos said. “We also have increased our security measures around our service area, including more frequent patrols and increased video surveillance.”

Douglas County PUD did not immediately respond to The Wenatchee World for comment on substation security.

Four Pierce County substations drew national attention after two Tacoma Public Utilities substations and two Puget Sound Energy substations were vandalized Sunday morning and night, according to the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department.

According to the Sheriff’s Department, all four incidents included forced entry and vandalized equipment, which knocked out power to customers in the surrounding areas. No motives have been identified nor is there validity that it was a coordinated attack, according to law enforcement. Tacoma Public Utilities issued a statement after the outages that the utility received a heads-up from federal law enforcement on a security alert for potential threats and attacks to the electrical grid.