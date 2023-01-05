SPOKANE — The family of a Wenatchee woman who died in the custody of the Chelan County Regional Justice Center has filed a wrongful-death lawsuit in federal court against Chelan County and others.

Blair A. Nelson was found dead in her cell Nov. 21, 2021, about 15 hours after she was booked into the jail following an arrest on suspicion of driving under the influence.

Family members filed a lawsuit Dec. 6 in the U.S. Eastern District Court of Spokane that claims Nelson “died from her unmanaged and grossly undertreated severe medical condition, which Defendants let deteriorate until she died.”

Nelson, 42, died of fatty liver disease due to chronic alcoholism and her manner of death was determined to be natural, according to Chelan County Coroner Wayne Harris.

Named as defendants are Chelan County, the Chelan County Regional Justice Center, jail director Chris Sharp and jail nurse Kami Aldrich.

The county has not responded to the lawsuit in court, and spokesperson Jill FitzSimmons declined to provide comment.

Nelson was the second person to die at the jail in fall 2021.

Joseph Verville, 38, died Sept. 7 after he was booked into the jail for an outstanding warrant. He died of acute intoxication due to the combined effects of fentanyl, methamphetamine and benzodiazepines, Harris said. The manner of death was accidental.

The Nelson family’s lawsuit alleges “Chelan County had a pattern of failing to secure medical care for inmates with obviously serious medical conditions,” and that Nelson’s and Verville’s deaths were symptoms of these “failures.”

Nelson was arrested by Wenatchee police about 11:15 p.m. Nov. 20 and then placed in jail custody at approximately 2:09 a.m.

Breathalyzer tests showed she had a blood alcohol concentration between .280 and .301, according to a Wenatchee police report. The legal limit for a DUI is .08.

At the jail, Nelson was held in isolation in a quarantine cell, which was a standard procedure to prevent the spread of COVID-19, the county said in a news release shortly after her death.

She was moved at 6:30 a.m. to a second quarantine cell. Both cells were equipped with security cameras.

At 8:30 a.m., Deputy Darren Humble saw that Nelson had a black eye and informed a superior of his observation, the lawsuit said.

At noon, Humble and another deputy attempted to serve Nelson lunch, but, as Humble noted in a report, “she couldn’t get up for her sack lunch, I had to hand it to her, her hand was shaking,” according to the lawsuit.

Humble then told Aldrich that Nelson needed to be seen by medical staff.

Aldrich attempted to measure Nelson’s blood pressure with a wrist cuff but Nelson was shaking too much for the device to take a reading, the lawsuit said. Aldrich performed alcohol withdrawal prevention protocol on Nelson and noted she had mild nausea, severe tremors even with arms not extended, mild anxiety, a headache and a heart rate of 101.

Aldrich prescribed Nelson Tylenol, folic acid, vitamin B1 and Librium, a medication used to treat symptoms of alcohol withdrawal, according to the lawsuit.

Aldrich left the cell at 12:29 p.m. and Nelson was observed in person by guards five times until she was found dead at 5:17 p.m. Attempts to revive her were unsuccessful.

Nelson’s family believes Nelson’s death was the “foreseeable result of the negligence and deliberate indifference” to her “serious medical needs,” the lawsuit said.

The lawsuit alleges Sharp created or maintained deficient policies that placed Nelson and other people in jail at risk, and failed to adequately train or supervise jail staff to provide adequate care.

The lawsuit further alleges the plaintiffs were negligent in their care of Nelson and that the county and its employees violated Nelson’s 14th Amendment rights by denying her constitutionally required medical care and subjecting her to inhumane treatment.