The administrator overseeing the coroner’s inquest into the 2017 shooting death of Charleena Lyles by Seattle police closed the hearing to the public Thursday after two jurors and two attorneys tested positive for the coronavirus.

The inquest remains viewable via Zoom and archived copies of each day’s testimony are available at the King County Inquest Program website.

Eight jurors are empaneled to hear testimony delving into the facts surrounding the June 18, 2017, death of Lyles, a pregnant 30-year-old mother of four who was killed after Seattle police officers Jason Anderson and Steven McNew said she lunged at them with a small kitchen knife while they were investigating her report of a burglary at her apartment.

The city of Seattle has settled a lawsuit filed by the Lyles family for $3.5 million.

Inquest rules require at least four jurors hear the testimony, and then answer questions related to the incident. Two of the remaining six jurors have requested they be allowed to complete hearing testimony remotely. Spearman declined that request.

On Wednesday, two of the attorneys in the case, Melanie Nguyen, who was representing the Lyles family, and Ted Buck, an attorney for the officers, tested positive for COVID-19. Buck is now participating via Zoom.

The inquest, in its sixth day Thursday, is moving toward its conclusion after six days of testimony. The last two witnesses to be heard will be McNew and Anderson.

Also Thursday, Spearman admonished the lawyers in the case to avoid talking to reporters after publicity over a controversial decision by Seattle police last week to send members of its SWAT team “as a precaution” to the Judge Patricia H. Clark Children and Family Justice Center after a verbal confrontation between members of the Lyles family and McNew, who walked through a group of family members outside the center.

Several family members said they were threatened by the decision and others declined to attend the hearing until Spearman assured them that there was no danger.

The confrontation took place June 22, after a grim day of testimony that included photos of Lyles’ body surrounded by medical equipment and bloody dressings, the bloodstained hallway where she collapsed, and a video and heart-rending testimony about the reaction of three of her children who were in the apartment. One child crawled on top of her body and two others were led from the apartment by an officer, who told them to close their eyes and not look at their dying mother.

The SWAT officers responded to the inquest site two days after the confrontation, surprising King County sheriff’s deputies responsible for security at the center.

Buck was critical of coverage of the incident and on Thursday said he resented the “allusion” that “there are active threats to members of the family by the SWAT team.” Buck said the media blew the incident out of proportion.

Spearman, earlier in the week, called the decision to have SWAT respond to the inquest “excessive.”

Thursday’s witnesses included SPD training Lt. Nate Upton, who testified about use-of-force policy and how officers are trained to respond to threats.

He said the officers followed that training and responded to Lyles’ appropriately, given an earlier incident in which Lyles, who had a history of mental illness, attacked police officers with a pair of shears.

He said the officers used sound tactics — with Anderson acting as the “contact officer,” interacting with Lyles and asking about the burglary. McNew in the role of “cover officer,” watched the surroundings and Lyle for potential threats, he said.

One recurring question has been why the officers didn’t use less-lethal force when the 5-foot-3-inch, 100-pound Lyles produced a small paring knife and reportedly lunged at Anderson. Earlier testimony showed Anderson failed to carry his Taser that day because its batteries were dead and he was disciplined for that.

Karen Koehler, an attorney for the family, noted both officers were carrying batons and asked Upton why they didn’t use them to stop Lyles.

Upton replied that it “would not be fair to the officer to put them at risk” by requiring them to respond to a deadly threat with a less-lethal option.

“We don’t train for that,” he said. “It’s a life-safety issue for the officers.”