A man who drove into a crowd in Seattle’s Capitol Hill neighborhood and shot a person during protests in 2020 pleaded guilty to a reduced charge this week because King County prosecutors say they did not believe they could disprove his self-defense claim.

Nikolas Fernandez, 31, of Seattle, drove a car toward a large crowd on a closed street during the June 2020 protests spurred by the police killing of George Floyd. One protester reached into the car and punched Fernandez in the face. Fernandez then shot the 27-year-old protester in the arm before turning himself over to police.

Fernandez has told authorities he is the brother of a Seattle Police officer, according to prosecutors. He was initially charged with first-degree assault, but pleaded guilty Monday to reckless driving, a gross misdemeanor. Prosecutors dropped the first-degree assault charge the same day as part of a plea deal.

According to court records, a sentencing hearing is scheduled for March 3. Prosecutors plan to recommend to the judge giving Fernandez 24 months of probation and suspending his license for 30 days.

In an email to staff on Friday, that also was released to media, King County Prosecuting Attorney Leesa Manion said the charge was reduced because her office did not believe they could get a conviction on the felony charge.

“Over the course of the follow-up investigation, it has become clear that we cannot meet the high burden of disproving self-defense beyond a reasonable doubt, which is the standard required by law,” Manion wrote.

In 2020, Fernandez told police he feared for his life when he shot the man, fracturing a bone in the protester’s arm, with a 9-mm Glock handgun, loaded with an extended magazine and with a second magazine taped to it. Prosecutors said at the time they believed Fernandez provoked the incident.

“The resolution of this case is, in no way, intended to diminish the understandable fear of the crowd that day or minimize the impact the defendant’s behavior/actions had on the victim,” Manion added.

In the statement, Manion recognized the decision may be “unsatisfying.” She preemptively called any speculation that Fernandez’s brother working for Seattle Police influenced the decision “simply not true,” blaming instead a lack of evidence.

“The video evidence in this case is not enough to overcome the self-defense argument that the jury is required to consider,” Manion wrote.

This is the second major legal outcome related to the 2020 protests to come out this week. The city of Seattle earlier settled a lawsuit over its handling of the protests.

Seattle Times staff reporter Sara Jean Green contributed to this story.