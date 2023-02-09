A man has been arrested and charged for allegedly raping a woman at knifepoint in her South Lake Union apartment on Saturday, according to King County prosecutors.

Isaiah David Weston, 30, is charged with first-degree rape, first-degree robbery and burglary.

Building surveillance footage shows Weston looking into the apartment complex for the victim, according to charging documents. After she enters the elevator, the suspect runs toward it and then looks up at what floor the elevator is going to, prosecutors wrote.

The woman had her front door open as she cooked, according to charging documents. Prosecutors allege the suspect entered her apartment holding up a knife, demanded money and raped her.

Weston is also accused of stealing the woman’s green card, three credit cards and a Louis Vuitton purse before leaving.

Seattle police officers took the woman from Harborview Medical Center back to her apartment in the early morning hours on Sunday. Officers responded to a call from the woman shortly before 9 a.m. The suspect had returned and was outside her door, she reported. Officers arrived soon after and arrested Weston.

While being recorded alone in an interview room at police headquarters, Weston said he should just say he “robbed her” and not “raped her,” according to charging documents.

Officers searched Weston’s apartment and reportedly found a black hoodie matching the one seen on the suspect in surveillance footage.

Weston remained in the King County Jail Wednesday evening with bail set at $750,000. Prosecutors have asked that the suspect be released to home detention if he posts bond and have ordered a protection order for the woman.

“While the defendant has limited criminal convictions in Washington, the State has significant concern for victim and community safety due to the defendant’s predatory conduct and extreme level of sexual violence used against the victim in this case,” prosecutors wrote.

A similar assault took place just two weeks before, when a 41-year-old delivery driver followed a woman into her South Lake Union apartment building and tried to rape her, according to prosecutors.