SPOKANE — A federal judge on Monday rejected a motion to dismiss murder charges against James Dean Cloud in the deaths of five people on the Yakama Reservation.

James Cloud and Donovan Quinn Carter Cloud are accused of the June 8, 2019, shooting deaths of five people outside White Swan — Dennis Overacker, 61, John Cagle, 59, Michelle Starnes, 51, Catherine Eneas, 49, and Thomas Hernandez, 36.

Federal prosecutors charged the Clouds with murder, attempted murder, kidnapping, assault with a deadly weapon and brandishing a firearm with intent to commit bodily injury.

The Clouds are being tried separately. James Cloud’s trial started last week in Spokane.

On day two of the trial, defense attorney John McEntire learned of text messages from the boyfriend of a key witness to an FBI agent.

The boyfriend said Esmeralda Zaragoza would testify to whatever the FBI wanted if criminal charges against him were dismissed.

That information wasn’t immediately provided to Cloud’s defense attorneys, who filed a motion to dismiss charges Saturday evening.

U.S. District Court Judge Salvador Mendoza Jr. rejected the motion when the trial resumed Monday.

Defense attorneys argued prosecutors should have turned over the text messages immediately and questioned FBI agent Troy Ribail’s handling of Zaragoza and her boyfriend, who began sending Ribail text messages two weeks earlier about getting Zaragoza to testify.

Prosecutors in a response filed Sunday evening said the jury was not prejudiced by the matter because Zaragoza was excluded as a material witness — jurors didn’t hear her testify.

“None of (Zaragoza’s) inculpatory statements made it to the jury. There is no basis in the law for the draconian remedy the Defendant has proposed. His motion should be denied,” the response said.

After hearing Zaragoza explain the text messages last week and admit she was willing to shape her story to fit what she wanted the FBI to hear, Prosecutor Tom Hanlon excluded her as a witness.

Defense attorneys complained prosecutors knew about the text messages the night they were sent to Ribail but didn’t disclose them.

Ribail said he alerted Prosecutor Richard Burson about an hour after he received the first text Monday night. Prosecutors said they immediately informed Zaragoza’s attorney, who then informed McEntire.

At that time, prosecutors had not determined whether Zaragoza had anything to do with the text messages. They had scheduled to meet with Zaragoza the next morning and gave her a chance to meet with her attorney.

Any issues concerning the matter would have been relayed to Cloud’s defense at the conclusion of the meeting, the response said.

Prosecutors, in their response, also supported Ribail’s handling of Zaragoza and her boyfriend. Ribail told them to stop texting him after he received the request from her boyfriend.

Ribail said he called Zaragoza to find out if she had anything to do with the text messages from her boyfriend. He said that he was put on speaker phone and that the boyfriend was yelling and terminated the call.

Zaragoza told the court the FBI was willing to help her relocate for her safety in exchange for her testimony. She also said that she wanted her boyfriend’s Kittitas County weapons and drug charges dismissed so he could move with her.

Zaragoza said she wasn’t sure of the accuracy of her earlier statements to investigators in a video interview but was willing stick to that story in exchange for favors from the FBI.