King County prosecutors on Monday charged a 31-year-old Seattle man with premeditated first-degree murder and several other criminal offenses, accusing him of killing a beloved small business owner in Seattle’s Central District, critically injuring a Columbia City business owner and randomly shooting two motorists over three days last week.

Ashton Christopher Lefall, whose last name also appears as Leffall in charging documents, was arrested Thursday at his South Seattle apartment, where police impounded his 1997 Acura TL and later found a loaded 9 mm handgun and other evidence in the trunk. He remains jailed on a no-bail hold and is scheduled to be arraigned Nov. 7.

He is accused of gunning down D’Vonne Pickett Jr., 31, Wednesday evening outside The Postman, the mailing and shipping business Pickett ran with his wife in the 1100 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Way, just south of Union Street.

In addition to murder, Lefall — who has prior juvenile felony convictions — was also charged Monday with first-degree robbery, three counts of first-degree assault and second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm. The murder and assault charges each carry a firearm enhancement which, if proven, would alone result in a 20-year prison sentence that would not be subject to time off for good behavior.

“Over the course of several days, Lefall engaged in a cavalcade of violence, robbing and shooting a store owner, randomly shooting at two separate drivers of vehicles, and then culminating in the abhorrent murder of D’Vonne Pickett,” Senior Deputy Prosecutor William Doyle wrote in charging papers.

Lefall’s juvenile convictions from 2005 and 2006 for theft, taking a motor vehicle without permission, malicious mischief and possession of stole property make him ineligible to lawfully possess a firearm, the charges say. He was also convicted of misdemeanor assault in Hawaii last year, according to the charges, which note Lefall’s Hawaii driver’s license was found when Seattle police searched his car.

It’s unclear when Lefall returned to Seattle, but he’s described in charging documents as a former childhood friend of Pickett’s. Pickett filed a report on Sept. 9, telling police he and his family had been subjected to ongoing harassment by Lefall for two years before Lefall showed up at The Postman on Sept. 1, where he asked about Pickett before an employee told him to leave, the charges say.

On Oct. 17, two days before Pickett was fatally shot, Seattle police responded to a shooting in Columbia City, where they found the owner of an African import specialty store on the sidewalk with a gunshot wound to the chest, according to charging documents.

As of Monday, the shooting victim was still in critical condition in the intensive care unit at Harborview Medical Center, said hospital spokesperson Susan Gregg.

Lefall was charged with first-degree robbery and first-degree assault in connection with that shooting after surveillance footage showed a man matching Lefall’s physical description steal the store owner’s debit card at gunpoint, then shoot him after he complied, the charges say.

Surveillance footage and a shell casing were also used to link Lefall to a shooting later that night on Aurora Avenue North, where a motorist suffered a gunshot wound to the leg, and a shooting the next day on Rainier Avenue South, where a woman suffered cuts to her face after a bullet was fired through her car window, say charging papers. Lefall was charged with two counts of first-degree assault for those shootings.

Pickett’s wife told police the couple had driven together to their business the night of the shooting. She remained in their car and Pickett was shot as he reached the front door, the charges say. When police later asked her if there was anyone who would want to harm Pickett, she identified Lefall as someone who had repeatedly threatened Pickett and his family.

Police obtained surveillance footage that showed Lefall park his Acura in the 1100 block of 27th Avenue, a block west of The Postman, and walk through the alley to Martin Luther King Jr. Way about five hours before Pickett was shot, the charges say. He drove off minutes later, but came back around 3:30 p.m. and wasn’t seen returning to his car until after the shooting.

As he walked toward his car, Lefall “repeatedly looked over his left shoulder toward the area where the homicide occurred,” a Seattle police detective wrote in charging papers.

After Lefall drove away south on 27th, “the first sounds of sirens can be heard on the video,” the detective wrote.