Two staff members at Echo Glen Children’s Center in Snoqualmie were locked into different cells and a third had her hand slashed with a knife when five juvenile offenders escaped from the medium/maximum security facility last week and drove off in a state-owned car, according to King County prosecutors.

Three of the boys, ages 14, 15 and 17, were arrested hours apart Thursday, two in Kent’s East Hill neighborhood and one in Kirkland, a day after escaping from a cottage on the Echo Glen campus, King County sheriff’s officials said at the time. They remain in detention at the Clark Children and Family Justice Center in Seattle.

Sheriff’s detectives arrested a fourth boy, 15, around 4:10 p.m. Tuesday in Kent, but details surrounding his arrest weren’t immediately available, said Sgt. Tim Meyer. The fifth escapee, a 16-year-old, remained at large as of Tuesday evening.

Prosecutors on Tuesday charged four of the five boys with first-degree escape, first-degree kidnapping, unlawful imprisonment and two counts each of first-degree robbery and theft of a motor vehicle. The 14-year-old also was charged with second-degree assault, accused of cutting a counselor’s hand with a knife as he ran from the cottage to the car, charging papers say.

The 15-year-old arrested Tuesday has not yet been charged, but prosecutors expect to file charges once they’ve received his case from sheriff’s detectives, said Casey McNerthney, a spokesman for Prosecutor Dan Satterberg.

The Seattle Times typically does not name juveniles accused or convicted of crimes unless they are prosecuted in adult court.

Just after 7 a.m. Monday, Kent police recovered the boys’ getaway car, a state-owned 2018 Ford Fusion, that had been abandoned inside Lake Meridian Park in the 14800 block of Southeast 272nd Street, said Manny Apostol, a sheriff’s spokesperson. The car may have been in the park for a few days before a park employee reported it to police, he said.

At 7:48 a.m. on Jan. 26, an Echo Glenn employee called 911 and reported the boys’ escape from the Klickitat Cottage, where all five had been housed with three other teens, the charges say. Sheriff’s deputies and major crimes detectives responded to the facility and learned that a sixth teen had helped the others escape but didn’t leave with them, according to the charges. Two other residents were not involved. (Sheriff’s detectives have not referred a case to prosecutors about the teen who aided in the escape so charges against him have not been filed.)

Klickitat Cottage is a housing unit with individual cells, each equipped with a door that automatically locks from the outside. A “quiet room,” which is accessed from a staff office that also has a door that locks automatically, is secured from the outside with four deadbolts, charging papers say.

Eight minutes before the 911 call to police, a nurse arrived at the cottage to dispense medication to one of the residents. By that time, a counselor was already in a common area with most of the teens. The nurse noticed a water pitcher and cups weren’t in their usual spot so had the resident follow him into the office.

As the nurse was giving the boy his medication, a 14-year-old boy entered the office and the two teens each grabbed one of the nurse’s arms, the charges say. The nurse then was swarmed by other residents, and he noticed a canister of shaving cream had been used to keep the office door propped open.

The nurse yelled for help as he was repeatedly struck in the face and the pockets of his jacket and pants were rifled through, charging papers say. He later told detectives that he saw the 14-year-old armed with a knife and that his wallet, cellphone and keys were stolen during the assault. He was forced into the quiet room and locked inside.

The counselor, who had been in the common area, told detectives as soon as the nurse and resident went into the office together, a 16-year-old resident approached her and hugged her from the side, pinning her arms, the charges say. The boy forced her into a cell and she ended up on the floor, struggling against the boy and other residents as they wrestled the keys to the cottage out of her hand and dazed her with a strike to her forehead, the charges say. She then was locked in the cell.

A second counselor was walking up to the cottage for the start of her shift and saw a 15-year-old motioning her to come inside. She saw that the boy had keys in his hand and that he was trying to open the locked door from the inside, so she called the main office to alert other staff members about the situation, the charges say.

The boy eventually got the door open and the five teens ran to the car that the nurse had arrived in. The 14-year-old slashed the second counselor’s left palm and she was struck in the head from behind as the teens piled into the car, the 16-year-old behind the wheel, charging papers say.

After the boys fled, the counselor went into the cottage and freed the other staff members from the cells.

The 15-year-old boy arrested last week in Kent was convicted of first-degree murder for shooting a stranger two years ago in Burien and the 17-year-old, also in custody, was serving a sentence for a 2020 armed robbery, according to prosecutors. The 16-year-old was serving a sentence for a different robbery, also committed in 2020.

The 14-year-old in custody and the 15-year-old arrested Tuesday were prosecuted in other counties, so King County prosecutors were unable to provide information about their earlier crimes.