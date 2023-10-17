Plywood covered one of the brightly painted windows along the front of a Central District day care Tuesday, a reminder of gunfire that sent children crawling to safety the day before.

A 47-year-old man was shot multiple times Monday afternoon outside the A 4 Apple Learning Center on 23rd Avenue South, according to Seattle police. No suspects have been identified, and police don’t know what led to the drive-by shooting, the department said.

When the shots rang out, day care co-owner Appollonia Washington told her class of two dozen 3-to-5-year-olds and a smaller arriving class of 5-to-11-year-olds to “army crawl” to the bathroom — something the children had practiced in fire drills. None of them were hurt.

“The children were very calm. We just told them to get in the bathroom,” Washington said. But many of their parents were in tears when they arrived to collect their children “and we had to calm them down.”

At least one bullet shattered a front window, and Washington, who plans to reopen the center on Thursday, said she was still cleaning up shattered glass. She’s also thinking of installing bulletproof glass, but that may not be feasible, given a $9,000 quote for a single pane.

Washington said she’s been calling the offices of Mayor Bruce Harrell and other city leaders for the past two years, begging for help to address the shootings, drug overdoses and other criminal activity that plague the bus stop and parking lot directly across 23rd Avenue South from her business, which sits just north of the intersection with South Jackson Street.

From her surveillance footage and videos she’s seen online, Washington said the shooter’s vehicle initially turned north out of the parking lot onto 23rd but then circled back and pulled alongside the victim, who was walking on the west side of Jackson.

Washington said Harrell visited the day care on Tuesday and told her “he’s working behind the scenes to get things done.” She said it’s unfortunate it took a shooting outside her day care to get a response.

“There’s been several shootings over the summer, but we go unnoticed here,” Washington said.

The parking lot on the northeast corner of 23rd Avenue South and South Jackson Street was the site of a shooting outside an AutoZone in April 2021 that injured four people, including a 2-year-old girl. Two months later, a 21-year-old man was fatally shot in the head on his way to Walgreens with his pregnant girlfriend. A year after that fatal shooting, Starbucks closed its store in the same plaza, along with four other Seattle locations, citing concerns about crime.

Marissa Garrett, who lives in the Jackson Heights apartment complex where the day care is located, said she’s long been worried about violence and other problems at the intersection. She and others previously warned the city about the situation, she said.

“I haven’t felt safe,” Garrett said.

Jackson Heights opened in 2020 to combat Central District displacement by providing affordable rentals to people with ties to the neighborhood. But the complex has struggled with drug use and squatting, and the surrounding neighborhood is also dealing with problems, Garrett said.

“It’s sad,” she said.

Matt Hagen, who lives on the sixth floor at Jackson Heights, said he can identify people who regularly use and deal drugs in the parking lot across from his balcony and has seen people hop on buses after shoplifting from Walgreens, then return to the intersection to smoke drugs and pass out on the bus stop benches.

Hagen said he’s instructed his 13-year-old son, a student at nearby Washington Middle School, not to walk on the east side of 23rd or the north side of Jackson when he comes home from school or goes to his mother’s residence on 30th Avenue South.

“All the kids know you don’t walk on that side of the street — you stay away from that side,” Hagen said.

Hagen, who said he too has contacted city officials about his public safety concerns, heard five or six gunshots Monday afternoon and from his balcony, saw police and firefighters swarm the intersection. The parking lot quickly emptied of cars and people, he said.

“The fact that it’s a day care, now all of a sudden there’s interest,” Hagen said. “My gripe with the Mayor’s Office is nothing gets done until something like this happens.”

Staff reporter Daniel Beekman contributed to this story, which includes information from Seattle Times’ archives.