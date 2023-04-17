A car collided into the Seattle Public Library Ballard branch Monday afternoon.

The crash occurred shortly before 2 p.m. at the library on 22nd Avenue Northwest, according to the Seattle Fire Department.

Nobody was injured in the collision. Firefighters extricated all occupants from the vehicle, and no one was found under it, Seattle Fire said. The car was removed from the scene shortly after.

The vehicle’s driver experienced a medical emergency, according to Detective Judinna Gulpan, spokesperson for The Seattle Police Department. One of the library’s exterior wall was damaged.

Photo from the scene. Still no reports of any injuries.

Last year, a car or truck crashed into a building in Seattle on average every 3½ days — more than 100 times. That was the most in a single year since at least 2012, according to Seattle Fire records provided through a public disclosure request.

According to a Seattle Times review of fire department records, combined with those kept by a security contractor based in Colorado Springs who tracks building crashes, vehicles have struck buildings at least nearly 700 times in the city since 2012.

Material from The Seattle Times archives is included in this report.