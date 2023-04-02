Elijah Lewis was devoted to Seattle’s Central District and the South End.

He was keenly aware of how the neighborhoods he had grown up in were no longer around, and how as millions of dollars went into new buildings, the people who had lived in the area for decades were forced out. He wanted to do something about it.

“His sight and thought process was: ‘I am right here in the struggle and I see my people struggling, and I want to help,’” his brother Mario Dunham said. “His last moments are indicative of who he was as a person.”

In his final two minutes of life, his family believes, he was protecting his nephew from gunfire in a shooting Saturday afternoon on Capitol Hill. Both Lewis and the boy were wounded.

Lewis, an entrepreneur and community activist described as a pillar in the Black community, died at Harborview Medical Center from his injuries. He was 23.

His name hasn’t been publicly released, but family members, friends and organizations he was affiliated with confirmed his death Sunday morning.

Advertising

Lewis was heavily involved with Africatown Community Land Trust, an organization focused on preserving the city’s Black community. He did community outreach with Black vendors, artists, poets and singers for events in the Central District and Rainier Valley, Dunham said, calling his brother a serial entrepreneur who owned a cleaning business and financial group. He was involved with several community groups and activist movements.

At 18, as a senior at Rainier Beach High School, Lewis spoke in front of thousands of people at Seattle’s student-led March For Our Lives to demand stricter gun laws. Onstage, he urged his fellow “’90s babies” — he was among the last because he was born in 1999 — to vote for the next generation.

“I have nieces and nephews, and if it’s this crazy now, how crazy is it going to be when they turn 18?” Lewis said at the time.

In 2020, he took part in Seattle protests in the wake of the murder of George Floyd in Minneapolis. He captivated the crowd, talking to at least 500 people about his experience as a young Black male, Dunham recalled.

“He inspired me, even though he’s my little brother,” Dunham said. “I was just in awe of who he had become.”

The family is planning a vigil but hasn’t decided when it will be held.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.