Seattle has a new police chief, appointed by Mayor Bruce Harrell to make good on his promise to end a decade of costly federal oversight of the city’s Police Department.

Now, as Adrian Diaz awaits City Council confirmation, the question is whether the 25-year department veteran, who previously served as the interim chief, is the right person for the job.

Harrell’s decision to pick Diaz as the SPD’s permanent top cop runs counter to parting advice from the agency’s former federal monitor, who oversaw a settlement agreement brought on by 2012 Department of Justice findings that officers routinely used excessive force and may engage in biased policing.

Monitor Merrick Bobb retired in September 2020, expressing concerns about the department’s direction and leadership in the wake of SPD’s disastrous response to the racial justice protests that summer and the City Council’s equally calamitous vote to defund the department — leading to the sudden resignation of the police chief at the time.

The agency, Bobb said in a departing letter to city officials, needed to move quickly to restore public confidence and rebuild what was lost, “preferably under a new, well-experienced and progressive outside chief.”

Diaz, whose confirmation is scheduled to go to a City Council vote in January, fits part of that mold. But he’s also a consummate insider who’s spent his entire law enforcement career with SPD.

And while Bobb’s parting advice favored an outside chief to guide the department to compliance with the 100-paragragh settlement agreement — which includes revised use-of-force training and policies, as well as robust data collection — Diaz has the support of Harrell and Bobb’s successor.

“I didn’t work under the assumption that either an outside person or an inside person made the most sense. I wanted the best candidate,” Harrell said in an interview last week.

Harrell said he understood why, at the beginning of the consent decree, the city would have benefited from an outside voice to “bring meaningful, significant ideas on situational change,” but that didn’t dictate his decision 10 years later.

Diaz, for his part, said his history at the department is an asset, citing his overall leadership, recruiting efforts and outreach to communities that experience violence.

“The Seattle Police Department had to hit a reset button after 2020 and I have been driving that change ever since,” he said in an email.

While the mayor formally conducted a national search for the next chief, he outwardly supported Diaz throughout the process and officially appointed him just three days after interviewing finalists in September.

That may partly explain why just 15 people applied during the nationwide search, described by one member of the search committee as a “pretty mediocre bunch” from mostly smaller departments. The committee member spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss the search process.

Harrell considers Diaz a reliable leader with strong relationships within the force and community. He also praised Diaz’s recruiting work, specifically the highly touted “Before the Badge” program, which trains prospective officers on the city’s history and communities before they enter standard law enforcement training.

But above all, Harrell says, he picked Diaz to lead the department out of the consent decree because he believes Diaz can rebuild community trust after the mandate is lifted.

“I think the next chapter is really, how do we build trust in all communities? How do I allow students [and] younger people — after they see all of the egregious conduct by many police departments throughout this country — to trust the department?” Harrell asked, noting that many Seattle communities need to “heal” before they can trust police.

“That’s the next step. And that’s the conversation that I know Chief Diaz can lead with me.”

Crucially, Harrell also believes the department is ready for that next step, asserting that the department’s use of force and systems for addressing uses of force are at levels that comply with the consent decree.

“I think we have the procedures in place — for early detection and for how we review force — to be out from under the consent decree,” Harrell said, noting that he has to make that case “more legally” to the current federal monitor, Antonio Oftelie.

Oftelie, meanwhile, said he thinks Diaz “is a good pick” at this point, with the department negotiating a new contract with the Seattle Police Officers Guild, because he seems to have the support of the rank and file and has encouraged compliance with the consent decree.

Even so, Oftelie said Diaz must address “cultural issues” holding the department back from reaching and then maintaining full compliance with the settlement agreement.

The city’s Office of Inspector General this spring cited similar cultural concerns over Diaz and his commanders’ failure to force compliance of state and local masking requirements during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, resulting in fines from the state Department of Labor and Industries.

Oftelie, a Harvard University fellow, said the rule of thumb in picking a police chief for a troubled department is that you want an outsider in the beginning — a “disrupter” — to shake things up and clear out the stagnant thinkers or entrenched opponents to change.

After things have settled, he said, a department might do better picking an insider familiar with and invested in reform “who can bring stability and some continuity to the position.”

Still, some critics believe Harrell should have picked an outsider to correct the SPD’s course after the department’s failures and controversies during the racial justice protests prompted by the 2020 murder of George Floyd by police in Minneapolis.

They say the SPD needs a disrupter, not a pacifier, to rebuild and lead the department out from federal oversight that’s cost taxpayers more than $200 million over the past decade, according to city documents.

An internal chief brings baggage — in the form of longtime relationships and conflicts — that can “interfere with the ability to make clear decisions, especially when it comes to discipline, in the best interests of the department and the city,” said Mark McCarty, a Seattle lawyer who spent 20 years working within SPD.

“To put it simply, they do not like annoying and pissing off their friends,” said McCarty, who worked as the SPD’s human resources director and later as a union attorney representing officers facing discipline.

McCarty said it’s a critical time for change within the agency — and that while hiring an inside candidate for chief is “the easy answer,” an internal pick “comes with all kinds of risks.”

“Everyone wants to work with who they know, but policing is way different,” McCarty said. “We want someone who doesn’t have relationships that get in the way of making the right decisions, especially when it comes to discipline.”

Seattle’s most recent disrupter was Kathleen O’Toole, a former Boston police commissioner hired in 2014 after a national search to replace a retiring John Diaz (no relation to Adrian), who had been an inside pick in 2009 as a longtime member of the SPD’s command staff. John Diaz had been chief when the Justice Department opened its investigation into the SPD’s use of force at the behest of community groups, the American Civil Liberties Union of Washington and then-U.S. Attorney Jenny Durkan.

O’Toole’s administration had done most of the heavy lifting with the consent decree by the time she left in 2018, just weeks before U.S. District Judge James Robart for the first time found the SPD in “full and effective” compliance with the federal mandate. Had the city been able to maintain that status for two years, the consent decree would have been dissolved.

But the federal monitor and judge became concerned with the rank and file’s ongoing resistance to reform, including a failed lawsuit filed by 100 officers challenging new restrictive use-of-force policies, and the City Council’s inability to confront the police union over officer accountability — first in a new contract, then in a so-called “accountability ordinance.”

Then, in 2019, Robart found the SPD had fallen partially out of compliance for reinstating through arbitration an officer O’Toole had fired for punching a drunken, handcuffed woman in the face in the back of his patrol car.

That stopped and reset the agency’s two-year clock for clearing the consent decree.

After O’Toole’s 2018 departure, it appeared Durkan, by then the mayor, was prepared to hire another outsider as chief. All three finalists were from outside departments, and the list excluded Deputy Chief Carmen Best, who had been O’Toole’s No. 2, sparking sharp community criticism.

One of the finalists withdrew his application, however, allowing Best to join the finalists and eventually win Durkan’s pick.

That left Best, a 26-year department veteran who, like Diaz today, had spent her entire law enforcement career at SPD, in command of the department when thousands of Seattle residents took to the streets to protest Floyd’s murder.

By all accounts, the SPD made a dismal showing — using force and unconstitutional crowd-control tactics and weapons against nonviolent demonstrators, drawing rebukes from a federal judge and Seattle’s communities of color. Best resigned after the protests, and the City Council ultimately abandoned its pledge to cut the department’s funding by half. Diaz was appointed interim chief, tasked with righting the agency and rebuilding community trust.

More than two years later, the department remains the target of an ongoing review by the city Office of Inspector General, which in a sharply critical report last month said SPD and city leadership failures exacerbated policing problems during the protests, particularly during a 23-day takeover of several blocks on Capitol Hill.

Both Durkan and Best also are the focus of a King County Sheriff’s Office criminal probe into possible public records law violations involving hundreds of deleted official text messages.

Diaz, meanwhile, said he’s enacted significant change within the SPD since 2020 and is leading the agency’s drive to an “innovative and relationship-focused public safety model firmly rooted in community policing.”

He, like Harrell, holds that the department has met the requirements of the decree. What remains to be seen is when — or whether — Oftelie will draw the same conclusion.

“What this department needs are a steady hand and a period of calm so we can shore up basic public safety services,” Diaz said. “Despite our staffing crisis, dedicated officers keep doing the work, they have embraced progressive changes, and I maintain — as I always have — that I am the right person to lead us forward.”