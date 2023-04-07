A 65-year-old Burien man was sentenced Friday to over 46 years in prison for killing a couple in 2020, dismembering their bodies and disposing of their remains in a suitcase and duffel bags that were later pulled from Puget Sound and the Duwamish River.

A jury in December found Michael Dudley guilty of two counts of second-degree murder for the fatal shootings of Jessica Lewis and Austin Wenner on June 9, 2020. The jury, which deliberated for 1 1/2 days following a two-month trial, also determined Dudley, the couple’s landlord, was armed with a gun — an enhancement on each of the murder charges that combined added a mandatory 10 years to his sentence.

Given Dudley’s age, the 560-month prison term handed down by King County Superior Court Judge Aimée Sutton is a de-facto life sentence.

Aside from the victims’ remains, which showed Lewis, 35, and Wenner, 27, had been fatally shot, all of the state’s evidence against Dudley was circumstantial. Police never found the gun used in the killings, and only a small smudge of Wenner’s blood was found in the bedroom where investigators think the couple’s remains were dismembered.

Phone records played a large role in the state’s case. They showed Lewis’ cellphone, which she and Wenner both used to stay in regular contact with their families and friends, went dark just after 7 p.m. the night they were killed. Around the same time, a couple called 911 and reported hearing gunshots coming from inside Dudley’s house on Ambaum Boulevard South.

The records also showed Dudley’s cellphone pinged off a tower near West Seattle’s Alki Beach late on June 18, 2020 — the only time it did so in nearly three months’ worth of records obtained by police. The next afternoon, a group of teenagers called 911 after finding a suitcase in the rocks off Duwamish Head and opening it with a stick while recording a TikTok post.

Some of the couple’s remains were found inside the suitcase, another duffel bag nearby and a third bag sheriff’s deputies recovered from the Duwamish River four days later.

A woman who briefly moved into Dudley’s house happened to arrive late on the night Lewis and Wenner were killed. She later told police Dudley had scratches and broken eyeglasses, according to prosecutors, and testified that she saw a human hand sticking up from a pile of clothes in the bedroom Lewis and Wenner had shared.

Dudley’s defense team criticized the Seattle police investigation as shoddy, impugned the credibility of the state’s star witness and said an attic-to-basement search of Dudley’s house by State Patrol “blood experts” didn’t turn up any evidence — other than the smudge of Wenner’s blood. Firearms experts also agreed three bullets found in the bedroom didn’t go through a human body. No blood was found inside Dudley’s vehicles, either.

The state countered that by the time Dudley was arrested Aug. 19, 2020, he had had two months and 10 days to clean up his home.

Information from Seattle Times’ archives is included in this story, which will be updated.