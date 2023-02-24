Kitsap County prosecutors have filed murder and assault charges against a man accused of stabbing four people, killing three of them, at his Bremerton recovery house.

Sterling Traven, 29, was charged Tuesday with two counts of second-degree murder and single counts of premeditated first-degree murder and first-degree assault in the Sunday attack, which killed a guest and two of his housemates, according to charging papers. A third housemate was airlifted to Seattle’s Harborview Medical Center with multiple stab wounds to his abdomen and head, the charges say.

Traven, a former Bellevue resident, was arrested outside the house he shared with eight other men recovering from drug addiction, court records show. He has since pleaded not guilty and remains jailed in lieu of $4 million bail.

The Kitsap County Medical Examiner’s Office had not released the victims’ names as of Thursday because investigators were still trying to notify next of kin.

Traven and his housemates lived at Oxford House Central Valley, one of approximately 300 such self-run and self-supported addiction recovery houses statewide, according to Oxford House’s website and the organization’s attorney.

The surviving residents of the house, located in the 9300 block of Central Valley Road Northeast, were moved by Tuesday, said Steven Polin, general counsel for the national Oxford House network, headquartered in Maryland.

Authorities responded to the home Sunday night after two of Traven’s housemates called 911 to report he’d stabbed multiple people with a kitchen knife, the charges say. One of the callers jumped out of his window and locked himself in his car, while the second crawled out a window onto the roof.

A Kitsap County sheriff’s deputy and State Patrol trooper arrived first and saw a man, later identified as Traven, crawling up a slope in front of the house, charging papers say. They arrested him without incident and found a knife nearby, say the charges.

Other deputies entered the house, where they found two severely injured men. One of them was Traven’s 63-year-old roommate, who suffered multiple stab wounds and later died at Tacoma General Hospital, charging papers say. The second man, 55, was airlifted to Harborview, say the charges, which note he also had defensive wounds to his hands and that one of his fingers was severed in the attack.

The younger man told detectives he and a female friend heard a commotion and the 63-year-old’s yells for help, say the charges. He and his guest saw Traven stab the man in a hallway — and when the woman went to help stop the bleeding, Traven stabbed her before attacking others in the house, charging papers say.

The woman died in the hallway, and a 51-year-old man was killed in the living room, say the charges. Both also had defensive wounds to their hands.

Traven later told detectives he grabbed a knife from the kitchen and confronted his roommate, who he claimed was surveilling and recording him without his consent, according to charging papers. Traven reported using methamphetamine earlier in the day, the charges say.

Seattle Times staff reporter Nina Shapiro contributed to this story.