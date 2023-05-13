A 14-year-old boy is in critical condition after he was underwater at Green Lake for about five minutes, according to the Seattle Fire Department.

Civilians gave the boy life-saving aid shortly after 5 p.m., until fire department crews arrived and took over. He was taken to Harborview Medical Center.

Water-safety experts and meteorologists are urging caution around water this week amid the rising temperatures.

Lakes have not warmed up yet and the soaring temperatures are sending snowmelt coursing through many rivers, making them especially cold.

Suddenly entering cold water shocks the body, increasing the risk of drowning. Most Western Washington drownings occur in May and June.

People involved in recreational activities should wear life jackets, carry a whistle and be aware of the threat of cold water.