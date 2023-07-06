A 38-year-old man is accused of making a bomb threat that diverted a Seattle-bound Alaska Airlines flight to Spokane on Wednesday.

Brandon Scott, born in Kentucky, faces a false information and hoaxes charge in connection with the grounded flight, according to documents filed in U.S. District Court. He’s being held in the Spokane County Jail.

Scott could face up to five years in prison and a possible $250,000 fine.

Shortly before 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, the Alaska Airlines flight left Atlanta with Scott aboard in first class. He handed a flight attendant a note alleging he had “several pounds” of homemade explosives in his carry-on and a detonator on him, according to court documents.

Scott’s note demanded the plane be rerouted to “any other airport” and threatened to kill everyone on the plane if it landed in Seattle, documents say. The note instructed the flight attendant to alert the pilot and air traffic controllers but keep the threat from others aboard the plane, documents allege.

Scott’s note outlined that he would give himself up “peacefully” upon arrival at the rerouted destination, according to the documents.

The flight attendant contacted the captain and co-pilot who advised air traffic controllers and Alaska Airlines security dispatchers. The flight then was diverted to Spokane, landing in the early evening.

Officials detained Scott upon arrival, and a bomb squad searched the plane and didn’t find any explosives, according to court documents. A passenger told investigators they saw Scott write the note during the flight, documents say.

Scott told investigators he took about two shots of vodka during the flight, but investigators said he didn’t appear to be intoxicated, according to court documents.

Scott told investigators the note was false and there were no bombs on the plane, explaining he “hoped” the false information would divert the flight and lead to his arrest, documents allege.

He claimed he made the threat for his own safety because members of a powerful cartel were waiting for him to land in Seattle and were going to kill him, according to court documents. Scott told investigators he considered various options to get the flight diverted but didn’t think of contacting law enforcement at the airport for help, documents say.

Court documents outlining the investigation didn’t say why Scott believed a cartel was targeting him.