A body found floating in Lake Union near Gas Works Park Friday morning was recovered by Seattle police.

A boater spotted the body and reported it to police at 6:54 a.m., said Sgt. Patrick Michaud, a spokesperson with the Seattle Police Department.

The body was removed by officers at 7 a.m., he said.

No other details were immediately available.

The King County Medical Examiner’s Office will be responsible for identifying the person and determining the cause and manner of death.

