A man’s body was found last week in a stolen car parked near the Lake Washington shore east of Genesee Park and his death is being investigated as a homicide, according to Seattle police.

Around 9 a.m. on Dec. 9, a parking enforcement officer located a stolen vehicle in the 3900 block of 48th Avenue South and notified police, according to an item posted on the Seattle Police Department’s online blotter.

Officers arrived to recover the vehicle and discovered the dead man inside, it says.

The King County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the man as Mustafa Maye, 24, and determined he died Nov. 29 from gunshot wounds. His death was ruled a homicide.