Detectives are investigating a possible homicide after a body was found inside a stolen car in the Lakewood neighborhood Thursday, Detective Valerie Carson wrote in a Seattle Police Department online blotter post.

A parking-enforcement officer found the car parked in the 3900 block of 48th Avenue South around 9 a.m., Carson wrote. Police found the body when they arrived to recover the vehicle.

The King County Medical Examiner will determine the official cause and manner of death .

No other information was immediately available.