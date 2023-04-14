A body found in Renton on Tuesday has been identified as Leticia “Leti” Martinez-Cosman, who was last seen March 31 at a Mariners game, the woman’s brother said.

The King County Medical Examiner’s Office has not released the cause and manner of death. Martinez-Cosman’s brother Ricardo Martinez said in an interview the body was his sister’s.

Homicide detectives found the body in a wooded area in Renton while following multiple leads in the case, an SPD spokesperson said.

The area is about one mile from where police found Martinez-Cosman’s 24-year-old son, who police say was abducted by the man who accompanied Martinez-Cosman to the game.

New details about the ongoing investigation into Martinez-Cosman’s disappearance were included in charging papers filed earlier this week against the man. Brett Michael Gitchel, 46, is accused of later abducting her adult son, torching her SUV and stealing diamonds from Costco.

Martinez-Cosman’s son lived with her and has been diagnosed with intellectual disabilities. He was awoken around 2 a.m. on April 2 by an unknown man knocking on his bedroom door, prosecutors said. The man told him that his mother had been in an accident and that he would drive him to the hospital.

After driving around in the man’s SUV, the son later told police, the man stopped, got in the backseat and attempted to smother and strangle him from behind, according to charging documents. During the ensuing fight, the man told the son “he was doing this for his mother and that this was to spare him from being committed to an institution because of his conditions,” prosecutors allege.

The son bit the man’s arm and eventually got out of the SUV and called his father, who told him to call 911, according to the probable cause statement. The man drove off in his SUV.

Gitchel has not been charged in the disappearance and death of Martinez-Cosman, 58, but he faces a slew of other felony charges for crimes allegedly committed in the days after the March 31 ballgame at T-Mobile park. He was arrested last week and remains jailed in lieu of $5 million bail.

The community has raised more than $9,000 to support the family of Martinez-Cosman through a GoFundMe account set up by her brother Martinez.

Staff reporter Sara Jean Green contributed to this report.