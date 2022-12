A body was found inside a semitruck that caught fire on 108th Street Southwest in Everett on Tuesday evening, Everett police are reporting.

A 911 call reporting a truck on fire in the 1200 block of 108th Street Southwest came in shortly after 5 p.m.

Truck fire in the 1200 block of 108th St SW. Everett Fire Department arrived, extinguished the fire and found a deceased person inside. Arson investigators are on scene investigating the cause of the fire. pic.twitter.com/KQgxSXJSK1 — Everett Police (@EverettPolice) December 14, 2022

The Everett Fire Department arrived, extinguished the fire and found the deceased individual inside the truck. Arson investigators are on scene and investigating the cause of the fire.

Additional information was not immediately available.