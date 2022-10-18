A body found on the side of Highway 509 in South Seattle on Oct. 7 belonged to a 16-year-old girl, the King County Medical Examiner determined Tuesday.

The King County Sheriff’s Office is awaiting word from the Medical Examiner’s Office on the cause and manner of death before confirming whether foul play was involved, Capt. Ryan Abbott said.

The girl’s body was found along the highway south of the First Avenue Bridge around 7:30 a.m., the sheriff’s office said. Officials have not released additional details as the investigation continues.

The sheriff’s office is asking people to share their dashcam footage if they were driving south on 509 between the First Avenue Bridge and the South 112th Street exit between 5 and 7:30 a.m. on Oct. 7.

Tips can be submitted anonymously at www.P3Tips.com or at MCUtips@kingcounty.gov.