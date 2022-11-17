A body was found after a trailer fire in Auburn early Thursday, according to the King County Sheriff’s Office.

South King Fire & Rescue responded to calls just after 1:30 a.m. of a vehicle fire. When firefighters arrived, they found a large blaze had engulfed a trailer in the 30800 block of Military Road South.

The fire was subdued by 2:30 a.m., according to South King Fire & Rescue spokesperson Brad Chaney. No other injuries were reported.

The threat level of the fire was upgraded twice after it was originally called in, he said. “It was a significant fire.”