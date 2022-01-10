Searchers located a pickup submerged in the Snoqualmie River near Fall City on Monday afternoon, about 36 hours after the driver lost control while driving on Highway 202. A mother and her young son are presumed dead inside the vehicle, according to the King County Sheriff’s Office.

The Chevrolet Silverado was found upside down in about 15 feet of water around 1:45 p.m. Monday, said Sheriff’s Sgt. Tim Meyer, a department spokesperson. He estimated the truck is 75 to 100 yards south of where it went into the water, near the intersection with Southeast Fish Hatchery Road.

With daylight waning Monday, Meyer said a Snohomish County sheriff’s dive team would be at the scene Tuesday morning to help recover the bodies. Eastside Fire & Rescue and the Fall City Fire Department also aided in the search.

According to the Washington State Patrol, a 35-year-old Carnation man was driving west on Highway 202, also known as Southeast Snoqualmie-Fall City Road, and lost control while attempting a left turn just before 2 a.m. Sunday. The vehicle left the roadway and rolled into the river. The driver was able to escape the vehicle with an 8-month-old girl, but the other passengers were swept away.

Trooper Rick Johnson previously said the driver exhibited signs of impairment and was arrested, but jail records show he had not been booked as of Monday afternoon. Johnson could not be reached Monday for additional details.

The woman’s age has not been released. Though her son was initially reported to be 8 years old, Meyers said the boy was later reported to be 6.