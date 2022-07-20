The King County Medical Examiner’s Office on Tuesday identified the 63-year-old bicyclist killed in a hit-and-run last week on West Seattle’s Harbor Island.

Robert Mason died from multiple blunt force injuries in the Friday hit-and-run near Southwest Spokane Street and Klickitat Avenue Southwest, according to the Medical Examiner’s Office. His death was ruled an accident.

Witnesses told police a driver in a white or silver sedan hit the bicyclist, since identified as Mason, while he was crossing the street on a compact electric bike.

The driver did not stop, the witnesses said. Mason died at the scene despite authorities’ attempts to save him.

No arrests had been made as of Tuesday evening, according to the Seattle Police Department, which continues to investigate. A white “ghost bike” has been mounted on a pole over the crash site.

Gordon Padelford, executive director of Seattle Neighborhood Greenways, expressed sorrow for Mason’s family and a desire to prevent more deaths.

“Everyone should be safe on our streets, traveling around,” Padelford said. “Clearly the driver was going fast enough to kill the person biking, and slowing the speed on Spokane Street makes a lot of sense.”

The speed limit in the area is 25 mph. Padelford suggested the city install speed humps or other traffic-calming measures.

SPD detectives ask anyone with information about the hit-and-run to call the Violent Crimes Tip Line, 206-233-5000.

The incident happened near the scene of a 2014 hit-and-run that left a bicyclist seriously hurt.