RICHLAND — A 19-year-old driver in a crash that killed three friends has pleaded not guilty to multiple charges.

Jennifer Duong pleaded not guilty Thursday to three counts of vehicular homicide, which include allegations that she was under the influence or drove in a reckless manner, The Tri-City Herald reported.

Duong posted bond earlier this week on $250,000. She wore an alcohol-monitoring bracelet during her hearing in Benton County Superior Court, and her attorney said her client will not drive while the case is pending.

Lianna Victoria Salazar and Daniel Antonio Trejo, both 19, and Andres Esteban Morfin, 20, were killed in the early-morning crash on Feb. 27.

The group had been celebrating Morfin’s birthday and had left a party in Pasco to eat at a Denny’s restaurant in Richland. They were on their way back to Pasco when Duong started racing another car, court documents said.

Her Acura TL failed to make the curve in the road and hit a metal light pole, which cut the car in half.

Duong admitting to drinking a shot of vodka and 1 1/2 beers earlier in the night, and told police her speed was around “50, maybe more,” court documents said.