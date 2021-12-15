BEND, Ore. (AP) — A Bend Police officer charged with assaulting a man while on duty has pleaded not guilty.

Kevin Uballez, 38, appeared by video Tuesday in Deschutes County Circuit Court, where he entered pleas of not guilty and was given future court dates, The Bulletin reported.

Uballez now has an address in southwest Portland listed with the court.

He has been on paid leave since October, when he was charged with harassment and fourth-degree assault, both misdemeanors.

A call and email from the newspaper to Uballez’s attorney, Steven L. Myers, were not returned.

Prosecutors said that in June, while attempting to take Caleb Hamlin into custody, Uballez slammed him into the ground.

Hamlin, 42, of Colville, has filed a notice of intent to sue the city of Bend.

Before police contacted Hamlin, he was beaten by high school students who filmed their attack, Deschutes County District Attorney John Hummel said Tuesday.

Uballez’s alleged actions were reported to supervisors by two other officers. Uballez was hired by Bend Police in 2014.

Criminal charges against employees also result in an internal affairs investigation and employment actions including termination are based on internal affairs cases, according to spokeswoman Lt. Juli McConkey.