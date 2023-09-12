The Belltown restaurant owned by Eina Kwon, who was eight months pregnant when she was shot alongside her husband in June, reopened Tuesday.

An announcement on the website for Aburiya Bento House said the restaurant, located on Western Avenue and Lenora Street in Seattle, would reopen Sept. 12.

Kwon and her husband, Sung Kwon, opened Aburiya, which serves traditional and fusion sushi, in 2018. With its proximity to Pike Place Market, the restaurant is popular with tourists who post photos of bento boxes on social media, as well as downtown workers seeking lunch deals.

Eina Kwon, 34, worked the front of the house while her husband, a chef, ran the kitchen.

They were stopped in a car on the morning of June 13 at the corner of Fourth Avenue and Lenora Street, while they were presumably on their way to work.

Eina Kwon was rushed into surgery and her baby was delivered at Harborview Medical Center, where both died, according to court documents. Sung Kwon, 37, was shot in the arm.

The shooting led to an outpouring of grief for the Kwons, who married in 2015 and had their first child, now a toddler, a few years later.

Cordell Goosby, 30, has been charged in what Seattle police say was an unprovoked shooting and is accused of first-degree murder in Eina Kwon’s death.

Material from The Seattle Times archive is included in this report.