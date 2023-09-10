A 38-year-old Bellevue woman was shot in the head inside her home after someone outside fired a gun several times early Saturday morning, according to police.

The shooting was around 2:30 a.m. in the 4100 block of 146th Avenue Southeast. Medics took the woman to Harborview Medical Center in stable condition. Bellevue police spokesperson Seth Tyler said she was conscious and alert when first responders arrived despite being shot in the head.

Tyler said Saturday evening that she was expected to make a full recovery.

According to a news release, investigators believe someone fired several shots from outside the residence and a bullet struck the woman.

Investigators believe the shooting was not random, and that there is no ongoing danger to the community, according to a news release.

Police had not arrested anyone as of Saturday night, Tyler said. They are asking nearby residents to check their surveillance cameras for activity between 2 and 2:30 a.m. Anyone with information can contact the Bellevue Police Department at 425-577-5656 or PDtipline@bellevuewa.gov.