A 38-year-old Bellevue woman was shot in the head inside her residence from several shots fired outside, according to police.

The shooting was around 2:30 a.m. in the 4100 block of 146th Avenue Southeast. Medics transported the woman to Harborview Medical Center, where she is in stable condition. Bellevue police spokesperson Seth Tyler said she was conscious and alert when first responders arrived despite being shot in the head.

Tyler said she was expected to make a full recovery as of Saturday evening.

According to a news release, investigators believe that someone fired several shots from outside the residence and a bullet struck the woman. The news release said the shooting was not random, investigators believe, and there is no ongoing danger to the community. There has not been an arrest.

Bellevue Police are asking residents in the neighborhood to check their surveillance cameras for activity between 2 a.m. and 2:30 a.m. and contact 425-577-5656 or PDtipline@bellevuewa.gov.