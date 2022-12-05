Several road closures are planned in Bellevue on Tuesday for a public memorial service for Police Officer Jordan Jackson, who died last month in a crash while on duty.

The Celebration of Life service for Jackson will be at 1 p.m. at the Meydenbauer Center, resulting in several rolling and long-term road closures.

A procession will precede the service at approximately 11:15 a.m., closing the northbound lanes on 148th Avenue Northeast to Northeast Eighth Street for up to 15 minutes. Rolling closures along the rest of the procession route will last eight to 10 minutes, according to Bellevue police.

The procession will travel north, turning west on Northeast Eighth Street, north on 120th Avenue Northeast, west on Northeast 12th Street, and then south on 112th Avenue Northeast, arriving at the Meydenbauer Center, 11100 N.E. Sixth St.

Longer-term road closures around the Meydenbauer Center include:

112th Avenue Northeast, between Northeast Fourth Street and Northeast Eighth Street, will be closed from 9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

Northeast Sixth Street, between 110th Avenue Northeast and 112th Avenue Northeast, will be closed from 9:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m.

Northeast Sixth Street, between 112th Avenue Northeast and Interstate 405, will be closed from 9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

Jackson, 34, died after a car struck his motorcycle while he was traveling north on Bellevue Way Southeast, according to the Bellevue Police Department. The Washington State Patrol said after the crash that a preliminary investigation showed neither the car’s driver, who pulled out of a parking lot south of downtown and hit Jackson’s motorcycle, nor Jackson were speeding or impaired.

Members of the public can donate to support Jackson’s wife and two children through www.bellevuepolicefoundation.org.