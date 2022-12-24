A Bellevue police officer approached a car with no license plates in a parking lot Friday evening, an encounter that saw him and a sergeant fire their weapons, according to the Bellevue Police Department.

“There are no known injuries,” according to a press release from the department.

The press release does not include information on what led to the shots being fired, such as any words or actions from the person or people in the car.

According to police, an officer approached the car in the lot in the 300 block of 120th Avenue Northeast, and “during the interaction” he fired his weapon. Then, according to the press release, a sergeant in another patrol car fired, striking the car.

The driver fled the scene, according to police. Officers tried to pursue the vehicle but stopped because the driver was driving recklessly, according to the press release.

The officer and the sergeant have been placed on administrative leave, as is routine. Kirkland police are investigating the incident.