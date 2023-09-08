The Bellevue police officer who was seriously injured when he fell onto Interstate 5 has been released from the hospital, three weeks after he was ejected from his motorcycle while on service detail for Vice President Kamala Harris.

Motorcycle Officer Kevin Bereta, 39, was released Friday from Harborview Medical Center, according to the Bellevue Police Department. With his arm in a sling and leg in a cast, Bereta was wheeled out of the Seattle hospital and greeted by dozens of police officers.

He is resting at home, the Police Department said.

Bereta was working on service detail for Harris’ motorcade during her Aug. 15 visit to Seattle when he was ejected from his motorcycle, which stayed on the Michigan Street onramp, and fell 50 to 60 feet onto I-5.

He spent three days in the intensive care unit and then continued treatment at Harborview with injuries to his back, leg and shoulder. He underwent multiple surgeries and will require several months of rehabilitation, according to the Bellevue Police Foundation.

The Washington State Patrol previously said Bereta “went out of control for an unknown reason.” The State Patrol has not provided any further information from its investigation, including if he was near the edge when he lost control or if he was driving to it.