A Bellevue police officer fell up to 60 feet onto Interstate 5 Tuesday while on service detail for Vice President Kamala Harris’ motorcade during her visit to Seattle.

Shortly after 1 p.m., the 39-year-old motorcycle officer fell 50 to 60 feet off the Michigan Street onramp and landed in the southbound lanes of Interstate 5. He was conscious and alert when he was taken to Harborview Medical Center, according to the Bellevue Police Department.

“Somehow, by the grace of God, he was not struck,” said Meeghan Black, a Bellevue police spokesperson. “Washington State Patrol will be investigating what and how the hell that happened. We are just very, very thankful that he is in as good a condition as he is.”

Traffic was momentarily stopped along southbound I-5 to take the officer to the hospital. Washington State Patrol was investigating what happened.

Harris’ visit to Seattle caused massive delays throughout the city Tuesday afternoon, temporarily closing down I-5 in both directions, among other roads.

All roads reopened shortly before 4 p.m. Traffic delays were expected to continue through rush hour.

Seattle Times staff reporter David Gutman contributed to this story.