A 58-year-old Bellevue man was charged last Wednesday with second-degree assault, accused of threatening an Applebee’s bartender with a meat cleaver after he was asked to show proof of vaccination, according to King County prosecutors.

Michael Dousa was arrested by Bellevue police on Feb. 5 and remains jailed in lieu of $75,000 bail, jail and court records show. Court records do not yet indicate which attorney is representing him.

Shortly before midnight on Feb. 5, Bellevue police responded to the restaurant in the 1400 block of Bel-Red Road, following reports of a customer threatening an employee with a knife.

A bartender told officers a man, later identified as Dousa, came up to the bar to order a drink and was then asked to provide his proof of vaccination. When he was unable to, the bartender told him he was not allowed in the restaurant, according to charging papers.

Dousa got angry and yelled before he left the restaurant and stood outside the front door waving a meat cleaver, the bartender told police.

The bartender and another employee went to the door to ask him to leave the property, at which point Dousa approached the bartender and raised the cleaver over his head, the charges say. The bartender told police he was able to retreat into the restaurant and lock the door just as Dousa started swinging the cleaver.

The bartender reported seeing him flee west of the restaurant. Officers located him nearby, and Dousa told police he waved the cleaver to “egg them on.” A meat cleaver and knife were found on the ground next to the Applebee’s building.

He was arrested and booked into King County jail.