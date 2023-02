A person was fatally shot early Monday in Ballard, according to Seattle police.

Police investigating a shooting in the 6400 block of 15th Avenue Northwest. One person found deceased. No suspect located at this time. More information when available. PIO responding to scene. — Seattle Police Dept. (@SeattlePD) February 27, 2023

Police arrived in the 6400 block of 15th Avenue Northwest and found the person dead, the Seattle Police Department said on Twitter around 3:45 a.m.

Police have not located a suspect.

Additional information was not immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.