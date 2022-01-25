The King County Sheriff’s Office was searching Tuesday for a man who went missing after a landslide in Renton on Jan. 6.

Family members reported the man missing after the slide occurred after a heavy period of rain near his property in the 16200 block of 184th Avenue Southeast near the Maple Valley Highway, said KSCO Search and Rescue supervisor Sgt. Jason Stanley.

A preliminary investigation found the man was unlikely to have left the property, he said.

The slope was not stable enough to be assessed by geologist until Tuesday, according to Stanley, who said dogs were on the property searching for human remains.

Citing an active investigation, Stanley declined to identify the missing person.

The landslide — approximately 150 feet wide and 450 feet long, according to Stanley — occurred Jan. 6, when rain and snow melt contributed to landslide risks and serious flooding at lowland rivers throughout the Puget Sound region.

That evening all lanes on a stretch of the Maple Valley Highway in Renton closed due to a landslide.

No other details were available.

Check back for updates.