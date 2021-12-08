Two people were arrested Tuesday after they were caught attempting to steal copper wire from a junction box on Highway 509, according to the Washington State Patrol.

Multiple thefts of items exceeding $100,000 in value have been stolen in the past month along King County freeways WSP said in a news release Wednesday.

Copper wire and tools were stolen and boxes were damaged during the day along Highway 167 and Highway 518.

An investigation is underway, but WSP said no immediate link has been made between Tuesday’s arrest and the other thefts.

“These thefts have occurred during daylight house and may look as if someone is working on the boxes but in reality a theft is occurring,” WSP said in a statement.

Anyone working on boxes in an official capacity will either be working for the Washington State Department of Transportation, which manages the boxes, or a contractor, and should be in a car with insignia, said Trooper Rick Johnson.

WSP is seeking the public’s help in reporting suspicious activity by calling 911. Anyone with information about the thefts is asked to email Brody.Ford@wsp.wa.gov.