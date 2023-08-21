The King County Medical Examiner’s Office on Monday identified the three people who were fatally shot the day before outside a hookah lounge on Seattle’s Rainier Avenue South.

Jonathan Bishu, 22, Trevis Bellard, 32, and Nadia Kassa, 30, all died from multiple gunshot wounds in the shooting at Rainier Hookah Lounge, according to the medical examiner. Their deaths were ruled homicides.

Bishu and Bellard died at the scene early Sunday, according to Seattle police, and Kassa died later that morning at Harborview Medical Center. (The Medical Examiner’s Office listed Bellard’s first name as Truvis; public records indicate the correct spelling is Trevis.)

Six other people — five men and one woman — were also injured by gunfire just before 4:30 a.m. in the 2200 block of Rainier Avenue South. Four of them arrived at Harborview in private vehicles, and a fifth who was initially taken to Virginia Mason Medical Center was later moved to Harborview in critical condition. The rest were considered stable at that point.

At least two of the injured had been discharged from the hospital as of Monday afternoon, but a Harborview spokesperson was unable to provide condition updates on the other patients.

At a Sunday news conference, Seattle police Chief Adrian Diaz said investigators interviewed the injured victims at the hospital, were still talking to business owners and were looking for video footage of the shooting.

Diaz did not say what led to the shooting and declined to specify how many suspects officers were looking for. He confirmed police recovered at least five guns and said he believed the shooting was “an isolated incident.” Police declined to provide more information Monday.

The shooting reflects a “disturbing trend of gun violence” in Seattle since the beginning of the summer, Diaz said. While the number of shootings is down, Diaz said there’s been a significant increase in the number of rounds fired per shooting, with 18 shootings in July alone where 20 or more rounds were fired.

The shooting deaths of Bishu, Bellard and Kassa are the city’s 41st, 42nd and 43rd homicides of the year, according to preliminary data compiled by The Seattle Times with information from police, prosecutors and the medical examiner.

As of this time last year, there had been 37 homicides in Seattle; 2022 ended with 53 homicides, according to the Times’ database.

News researcher Miyoko Wolf contributed to this story, which includes information from The Seattle Times’ archives.