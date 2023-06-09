King County prosecutors have charged an Auburn teen in adult court with first-degree murder, accusing him of killing a 20-year-old man last month.

Jesus Castaneda-Perez, 16, is charged with fatally shooting Fabian Gonzalez after tracking his girlfriend’s phone because he suspected she was “spending time with someone else,” according to probable cause documents.

Under state law, juvenile courts can automatically decline jurisdiction for cases involving 16- and 17-year-olds facing charges for serious violent offenses — including first- and second-degree murder and first-degree rape, assault and manslaughter. The cases are then filed in adult or Superior Court.

The Seattle Times typically does not name juvenile suspects unless they are charged as adults.

Video surveillance captured Castaneda-Perez leaving school the morning of May 30 and driving to a parking lot off Auburn Way South, where he waited for the teen girl to drive by, according to probable cause documents.

Castaneda-Perez followed the car, pulled alongside it at Cross Street Southeast and Auburn Way South, and fired gunshots through the passenger window, hitting Gonzalez, according to court documents.

A witness told police he saw the teen girl immediately get out of Gonzalez’s car from the driver’s side and enter Castaneda-Perez’s vehicle, according to court documents.

Gonzalez died at the scene.

Castaneda-Perez fled with the girl to Portland, and police in the suburb of Gresham arrested the pair the next morning, according to probable cause documents.

The Auburn Police Department doesn’t plan at this time to refer to prosecutors a case against the girl, said police spokesperson Kolby Crossley.

Less than six months ago, Castaneda-Perez was convicted on two counts of second-degree attempted robbery at gunpoint for trying to rob two people, according to court documents. As part of the case resolution, he pleaded guilty to unlawful possession of a firearm, further barring him from having a gun.

While U.S. federal law prohibits people under 21 from purchasing or possessing handguns, the restrictions are not always effective, considering the number of guns already in circulation. A study from the American Psychological Association shared that most illegally acquired guns began with legal purchases later diverted to individuals barred from legally purchasing firearms.

Between 2015 and 2019, the number of adolescents who reported having a handgun was 41% higher than between 2002 and 2006, according to a 2022 study, with the largest increase among rural, higher-income, and white teens.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention found that teens who experience trauma, violence, substance use or suicidal thoughts are more likely to carry a firearm.

Castaneda-Perez was also charged last week with first-degree unlawful possession of a firearm in the fatal shooting, according to court records. His bail has been set at $3 million.

His lawyer declined to comment on the allegations.