Police are investigating after a man was shot and killed early Thursday morning in Auburn.

Police responded around 3 a.m. to Auburn Way South and 17th Street Southeast and found a man with a gunshot wound in the chest, said Auburn Police spokesperson Kolby Crossley. Medics rendered aid, but the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police believe the shooter ran out from the nearby Walgreens parking lot, Crossley said. The investigation is ongoing and there are no suspects, he said.

Police ask anyone with information to call 253-288-7403.