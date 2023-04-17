Police responded to a fatal shooting in Auburn early Monday morning, according to the Auburn Police Department.

Officers responded to the 400 Block of Western Avenue Northwest just after midnight and found a 21-year-old man who had been shot multiple times, the department said in a news release.

The man was taken to Harborview Medical Center, where he later died.

There are no suspects, police said early Monday.

Police ask anyone with information about the case to contact the department’s tip line at 253-288-7403.