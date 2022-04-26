A 26-year-old Auburn man has apparently recovered from critical injuries he suffered in a September high-speed crash that killed two men and injured his female passenger, according to King County prosecutors.

Emmanuel Bradsher, who is also under investigation for his alleged involvement in the fatal shooting of his brother, was charged Friday with two counts of vehicular homicide and one count of vehicular assault, charging papers say. His whereabouts are unknown and a warrant has been issued for his arrest, court records show.

Killed in the crash were James Davis, 26, and his passenger, Noi “Bobby” Sisouvong, 27, the charges say.

Bradsher is scheduled to be arraigned May 5. Court records don’t yet indicate if he has an attorney.

Just before midnight on Sept. 11, Andres Bradsher, 29, was shot in the chest in the parking lot of the Auburn Library, where he had gone to speak with his brother, King County Senior Deputy Prosecutor Amy Freedheim wrote in charging papers.

“It is unclear what happened at the library parking lot except that there was a gunshot,” she wrote, adding that Andres Bradsher was driven to a hospital, where he died.

Advertising

Emmanuel Bradsher sped away from the shooting scene in a SUV with his 23-year-old girlfriend in the front passenger seat, charging papers say. He was driving well over 100 mph when he lost control of the SUV and his vehicle slid broadside into the path of an oncoming Honda sedan at the intersection of 15th Street Northwest and M Street Northwest, according to the charges.

A handgun, spent shell casing and bullet were later found in the SUV, and a loaded magazine was located at the crash scene, the charges say. Several full and empty hard seltzer cans were also found in and around the SUV, according to the charges.

Traffic-collision investigators determined Bradsher was driving 116 to 122 mph right before he lost control of the SUV and that the force of the crash completely stopped the Honda and forced it backward before it rotated, coming to rest more than 100 feet in the SUV’s direction of travel, charging papers say.

The speed limit at the crash scene is 35 mph.

Davis and Sisouvong, who were both wearing seat belts, suffered catastrophic injuries and died immediately, while Bradsher’s girlfriend suffered broken ribs, severe injuries to her lungs, a brain bleed and a pelvis fracture, according to the charges. Bradsher suffered internal injures and fractures to his back, collarbone and pelvis, the charges say.

Bradsher’s blood was drawn at the hospital within two hours of the crash, and his blood alcohol content was measured at 0.14, nearly twice the legal level of 0.08 for drivers over age 21, charging papers say.

He was discharged from Seattle’s Harborview Medical Center on Oct. 28, and his discharge paperwork indicated that while he had some memory and executive function impairments, his prognosis for recovery was good with home care, the charges say.

“Since that time however, public information from Bradsher’s social media accounts appear to show him with no obvious medical deficiencies and happy,” an Auburn police officer wrote in charging papers.

Forensic testing is continuing on the gun found in Bradsher’s SUV to determine if it was used in the fatal shooting of his brother, the charges say.